BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT T

(BRIG)
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/13/2020 | 07:16am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 July 2020were:

170.03p Capital only (undiluted)
174.12p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 235,000 ordinary shares on 17th April 2020, the Company has 22,605,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 11:15:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 3,83 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
Net income 2019 3,26 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
Net Debt 2019 2,43 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
Yield 2019 3,64%
Capitalization 36,2 M 45,7 M 45,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -27,7x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme John Proudfoot Chairman
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
George Martin Luckraft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-22.71%46
BLACKROCK, INC.10.22%84 461
UBS GROUP AG-8.92%42 453
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.74%33 983
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.46%28 960
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.94%22 567
