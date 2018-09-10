Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Log in
09/10/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 7 September 2018 were:

201.95p  Capital only (undiluted)
205.86p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 26,859 ordinary shares on 07 August 2018,
the Company has 24,223,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,710,664 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:21:02 UTC
