Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 7 September 2018 were:
201.95p Capital only (undiluted)
205.86p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 26,859 ordinary shares on 07 August 2018,
the Company has 24,223,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,710,664 shares
in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.