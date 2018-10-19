Log in
BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC (BRIG)
Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

10/19/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 18 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 18 October 2018 were:

188.28p  Capital only (undiluted)
192.85p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 41,500 ordinary shares on 08 October 2018,
the Company has 24,059,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,874,264 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception
of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'
valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct.   The
portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at 18 October 2018 represents 0.16%
of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:02:06 UTC
