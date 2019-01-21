Log in
BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 11:35:16 am
186 GBp   +2.76%
News 
News

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

0
01/21/2019 | 12:39pm EST

PR Newswire

London, January 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 18 January 2019 were:

187.07p  Capital only (undiluted)
192.34p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 21,555 ordinary shares on 16th January 2019,
the Company has 24,024,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,909,264 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception
of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'
valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct.   The
portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at the 18th of January 2019
represents 0.08% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 17:38:02 UTC
