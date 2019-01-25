Log in
BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC (BRIG)
Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

01/25/2019 | 01:09pm EST

PR Newswire

London, January 24 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 24 January 2019 were:

183.38p  Capital only (undiluted)
188.63p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 9,000 ordinary shares on 23rd of January
2019, the Company has 24,004,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,929,264
shares in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 18:08:02 UTC
