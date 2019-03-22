Log in
Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
News 
Official Publications

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

03/22/2019 | 08:40am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 21 March 2019 were:

198.38p  Capital only (undiluted)
200.66p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 37,718 ordinary shares on 20th March 2019,
the Company has 23,936,950 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,996,982 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:39:05 UTC
