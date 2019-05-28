Log in
Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

05/28/2019 | 06:39am EDT

PR Newswire

London, May 20 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 24 May 2019 were:

196.90p  Capital only (undiluted)
201.58p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 154,150 ordinary shares on 16th May 2019,
the Company has 23,085,371 ordinary shares in issue excluding 9,848,561 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:38:06 UTC
