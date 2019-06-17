Log in
BLACKROCK INCOME & GROWTH INVT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust : and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06/17/2019 | 07:24am EDT

PR Newswire

London, June 12 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 14 June 2019 were:

196.80p  Capital only (undiluted)
201.89p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 7,895 ordinary shares on 10th June 2019, the
Company has 23,077,476 ordinary shares in issue excluding 9,856,456 shares in
treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 11:23:04 UTC
