BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC (BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/24/2019 | 07:09am EST

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Craig Cleland
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
b) LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£4.7776 5,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-24
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2019
