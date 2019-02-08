Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC (BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

02/08/2019 | 12:16pm EST

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2018 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

8 February 2019

END


© PRNewswire 2019
