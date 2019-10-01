Log in
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

10/01/2019 | 11:43am EDT

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 October 2019

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2019 of 8.03 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 8 November 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 11 October 2019 (ex-dividend date is 10 October 2019).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 30 September 2019 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 642.30 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2019
