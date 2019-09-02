Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

09/02/2019 | 10:15am EDT

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGSi
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Change of ownership to voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Lazard Asset Management LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Bank of New York – Dir Personal
Bank of New York – Global Custody
BNY Mellon Wealth MGMT
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank- Master Tr – ETC
State Street Bank -Custody Master Trust
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31 August 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/09/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.295% N/A 12.295%  39,259,620
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 11.166% N/A 11.166%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0005058408 4,826,947 12.295%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,826,947 12.295%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Lazard Asset Management LLC 12.295% 12.295%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Contact name: Legal & Compliance Department
Contact telephone number: 0207 448 2069

   

Place of completion Lazard Asset Management Limited
Date of completion  2 September 2019

   

Contact name: Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2427
Date: 2 September 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
