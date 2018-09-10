Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC (BRLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 7 September 2018 were:

593.46c per share (US cents) - Capital only
597.61c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
458.21p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
461.41p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
09/07BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
09/05BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/03BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/03BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfoli..
PR
08/30BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
08/30BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/28BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/24BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/22BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Monteiro de Castro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC-14.57%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.80%1 417
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT37.93%691
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%366
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.06%179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.