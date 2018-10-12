BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 11 October 2018 were:
655.64c per share (US cents) - Capital only
655.64c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
496.26p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
496.26p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).