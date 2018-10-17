Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC (BRLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, October 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 16 October 2018 were:

687.65c per share (US cents) - Capital only
687.65c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
520.55p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
520.55p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
12:48pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/15BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/15BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
10/12BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/11BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/10BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/08BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/05BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/04BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Document posted to sha..
PR
10/02BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Monteiro de Castro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC-7.50%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 036
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%688
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%348
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%174
CM FINANCE INC3.80%115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.