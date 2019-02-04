Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

02/04/2019 | 02:30pm EST

PR Newswire

London, January 28 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 1 February 2019 were:

744.46c per share (US cents) - Capital only
744.60c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
568.62p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
568.72p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:09 UTC
