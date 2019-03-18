Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

03/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 15 March 2019 were:

712.06c per share (US cents) - Capital only
715.89c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
536.32p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
539.21p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:44:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Monteiro de Castro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
