BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

03/25/2019 | 08:20am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 22 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 22 March 2019 were:

676.76c per share (US cents) - Capital only
680.49c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
511.90p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
514.72p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 12:19:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Monteiro de Castro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC3.77%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%949
DRAPER ESPRIT-4.63%803
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV3.25%768
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%368
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION8.95%361
