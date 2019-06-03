Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06/03/2019 | 07:04am EDT

PR Newswire

London, May 31 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 31 May 2019 were:

670.83c per share (US cents) - Capital only
673.64c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
532.24p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
534.46p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:03:00 UTC
