BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT

PR Newswire

London, June 13 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 13 June 2019 were:

705.80c per share (US cents) - Capital only
709.84c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
556.45p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
559.63p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:48:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Monteiro de Castro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
