Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC

(BRLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 06:50am EDT

PR Newswire

London, July 8 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 12 July 2019 were:

744.93c per share (US cents) - Capital only
746.34c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
593.04p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
594.16p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
06:50aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/12BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfoli..
PR
07/12BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/11BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/10BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/08BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document..
PR
07/08BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/05BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/03BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/01BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Chart BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Monteiro de Castro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST PLC21.14%263
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS58.63%1 190
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC31.10%447
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION8.74%366
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP32.97%360
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP23.47%197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About