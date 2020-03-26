BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Delay of Audited 2019 Annual Report

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Delay of Audited 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements

In light of the unprecedented challenges for some companies and the audit profession arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, on 21st March 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') has requested that all listed companies who were due to publish their preliminary results around this time, observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks.

Although the Company does not release preliminary results, the Board has taken the decision to delay the release of the Company's Audited Annual Report & Financial Statements for its year ended 31st December 2019, which were due to be released on Friday 27 March 2020.

This decision has been taken solely to comply with the FCA’s request. It is the Board’s intention to release the 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements as soon as the recommended period of delay has expired. The Board wishes to reassure shareholders that it has been working with BlackRock and the Company’s key suppliers to minimise the risk the virus poses to the health and wellbeing of all those working on the management and administration of the Company and it has received assurances that established business continuity plans are effective for all key service providers. The Board has also been regularly discussing with the portfolio managers the resilience of the portfolio in these extraordinary times.

Given the uncertain progress of the global coronavirus pandemic at the time of writing, and the Government’s restrictions on public gatherings and encouragement of social distancing, the Board is also conscious that it may be difficult for shareholders to travel to the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) to the extent these measures are still in place. Therefore, the Board has decided to schedule the AGM (usually held in May) for the furthest date into the future that is feasible given current law and regulations (29 June 2020). More information in respect of the 2020 AGM will be provided in the Company’s Annual Report when this is released. The Board will also take into account any further guidance received from the Government in the near future in terms of the logistics of AGMs in the current crisis.

