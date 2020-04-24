Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:41am EDT

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)
 (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.  

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

24 April 2020
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
11:41aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity S..
PR
04/23BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Submission of Documents
PR
04/23BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
04/09BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/07BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Final Results
PR
04/01BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PR
04/01BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
03/27BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
03/26BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Delay of Audited 2019 Annual Report
PR
03/23BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group