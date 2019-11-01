Log in
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Disclosure of portfolio holdings

11/01/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2019 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

1 November 2019

END


© PRNewswire 2019
