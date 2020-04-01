BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



1 April 2020

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2020 of 4.59 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 20 May 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 April 2020 (ex-dividend date is 9 April 2020).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 31 March 2020 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 366.99 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639