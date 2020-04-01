Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:18am EDT

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 April 2020

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2020 of 4.59 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 20 May 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 April 2020 (ex-dividend date is 9 April 2020).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 31 March 2020 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 366.99 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
11:18aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PR
02:01aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
03/27BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
03/26BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Delay of Audited 2019 Annual Report
PR
03/23BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : s) in Company
PR
03/23BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
03/18BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/17BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Announcement in respect of BRLA NAV
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group