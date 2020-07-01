Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 July 2020

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2020 of 5.57 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 11 August 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 July 2020 (ex-dividend date is 9 July 2020).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 30 June 2020 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 445.90 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
11:01aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PR
04:52aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
06/29BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Result of AGM
PR
06/18BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
06/03BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : June 2020 AGM and future format of the Co..
PR
06/02BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Hold..
PR
05/19BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
05/13BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
05/11BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Quarterly Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
05/11BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group