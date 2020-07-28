BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2020, has been set at 1.287790, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.325239 pence per share (USD dividend 5.57 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 11 August 2020 (to shareholders on the register on 10 July 2020).

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2639

28 July 2020