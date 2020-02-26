Log in
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Edison review on BlackRock Latin American IT

02/26/2020 | 10:58am EST
RNS Reach Story
Edison review on BlackRock Latin American IT
Released 15:48 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2457E
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst
26 February 2020

London, UK, 26 February 2020

Edison issues review on BlackRock Latin American IT (BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (BRLA) has been managed by Sam Vecht and Ed Kuczma since late December 2018. They have created a more concentrated portfolio comprising their highest-conviction ideas in the region. The managers are employing gearing in a more tactical way, which they report has proved successful in both up and down markets, and they have been more active in adding to and trimming positions when deemed appropriate. As a result of the changes made, BRLA now has higher stock-specific risk, but lower country and sector risk. The managers say the success of the strategy was evidenced in the trust's strong relative performance in Q419. They are constructive on the prospects for Latin America in 2020 based on an expectation of higher economic growth, low interest rates and the potential for a weaker US dollar.

BRLA's valuation has improved in recent months, and the current 8.8% share price discount to cum-income NAV compares with the 11.6%, 13.1% and 12.9% average discounts over the last one, three and five years respectively. There is scope for the valuation to continue to improve given the change in the trust's managers and the move to a higher distribution policy.


Click hereto view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720

Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519

investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


END
NRASEIFIMESSELE
Edison review on BlackRock Latin American IT - RNS

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 15:57:04 UTC
