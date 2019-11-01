Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:38am EDT

PR Newswire

London, October 31 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 31 October 2019 were:

672.24c per share (US cents) - Capital only
673.02c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
519.50p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
520.11p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
08:38aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/30BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
10/30BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/29BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Quarterly Dividend - Exchange Rate Set
PR
10/28BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/25BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/23BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/21BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/18BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/16BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Laurence Andrew Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC4.23%232
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.26.08%244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group