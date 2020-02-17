BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

Log in
02/17/2020 | 07:12am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 14 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 14 February 2020 were:

696.62c per share (US cents) - Capital only
696.62c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
535.28p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
535.28p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:11:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan Non-Executive Director
Sarah Beynsberger Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-1.34%245
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.11.82%312
