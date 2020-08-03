Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 07:27am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 31 July 2020were:

481.51c per share (US cents) - Capital only
487.64c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
366.86p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
371.53p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 11:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
07:27aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02:01aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
07/31BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/29BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/28BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
07/27BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/24BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/22BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
07/22BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/20BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,0 M - -
Net income 2019 45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,19x
Yield 2019 7,19%
Capitalization 167 M 168 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -22,7x
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan Non-Executive Director
Laurie Meister Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-32.85%168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group