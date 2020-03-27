BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund : Announces Additional Information Regarding the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on April 1, 2020

Contact:

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Additional Information

Regarding the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on April 1, 2020

New York, March 27, 2020 - BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MNE) announced today additional information regarding the Special Meeting of Stockholders of MNE to be held on April 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time (the "Special Meeting"). Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of MNE's stockholders, officers and other personnel, the Special Meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on April 1, 2020 and be immediately adjourned to 10:15 a.m., Eastern Time, on April 1, 2020 to be held in virtual format only.

As described in the proxy materials for the Special Meeting previously distributed, stockholders of record of MNE as of the close of business on February 3, 2020 ("Record Date Stockholders") are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting and any and all adjournments or postponements thereof. To participate in the adjourned Special Meeting in virtual format at 10:15 a.m., Eastern Time, on April 1, 2020, Record Date Stockholders must visit www.meetingcenter.io/297714209, and enter the password (MNE2020) and the control number found on their proxy card. Record Date Stockholders may vote during the Special Meeting by following the instructions available on the Special Meeting website during the Special Meeting.

If a Record Date Stockholder holds shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, the Record Date Stockholder must register in advance to attend and vote at the Special Meeting in virtual format. To register, a Record Date Stockholder must submit a "legal proxy" from the broker, bank or other nominee, along with the Record Date Stockholder's name and email address, to Georgeson, LLC, MNE's proxy tabulator. A Record Date Stockholder may forward an email from the Record Date Stockholder's intermediary or attach an image of the Record Date Stockholder's legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, March 30, 2020. A Record Date Stockholder requesting registration will receive a confirmation email from Georgeson, LLC of registration and a control number that will allow the Record Date Stockholder to vote at the Special Meeting. Record Date Stockholders who hold shares through a bank, broker or other nominee and who do not provide a legal proxy will be able to attend the Special Meeting as a guest but will not be able to vote at the Special Meeting.

Whether or not a Record Date Stockholder plans to attend the Special Meeting, the Board of Directors of MNE recommends that Record Date Stockholders vote their shares by indicating their voting instructions on the proxy card or voting instruction form they previously received and signing, dating and returning the card/form in the postage-paid envelope provided, or by recording their voting instructions by telephone or via the Internet. The proxy card or voting instruction form previously received by Record Date Stockholders will not be updated to reflect that the Special Meeting will be held in virtual format and may continue to be used to vote a Record Date Stockholder's shares in connection with the Special Meeting.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

The proxy materials contain important information; please read them carefully. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus are available for free on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at

www.sec.gov or by visiting https://www.proxy-direct.com/blk-31108 or calling MNE's proxy solicitor at 1- 800-868-1391.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds, nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any stockholder of any of the Funds. The solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or of proxies to effect the Merger will only be made by either the definitive Proxy Statement or the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus.