BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund : Declares Special Distribution Before Merger and Announces Trading Halt in Advance of Merger

BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced the declaration of a special distribution for BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MNE, CUSIP: 09255F109) in relation to the previously announced merger with BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“NYMO” and together with MNE, the “Funds”) an open-end mutual fund and a series of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”).

The special distribution declared today represents MNE’s regular monthly distribution plus any undistributed net investment income earned through the effective date of the Merger. In order to maintain status as a regulated investment company and to avoid the imposition of a corporate level income tax, MNE is required to declare a distribution of all net investment income prior to the consummation of the Merger as described below. Other than the special distribution announced today, MNE will declare no further distributions prior to or following the Merger. As this special distribution includes all net investment income earned by MNE in earlier periods and not previously distributed, it is not indicative of the amount of NYMO’s future monthly distributions.

MNE is declaring a special distribution that will be payable on June 12, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the distribution is June 5, 2020, and the record date is June 8, 2020. Accordingly, persons who are holders of record of MNE common shares on June 8, 2020 should expect to receive the distribution. The distribution payable to shareholders of MNE will be paid in cash and will not be eligible for dividend reinvestment. Common shares of MNE acquired after June 4, 2020 will not be entitled to the distribution.

It is currently expected that the Merger will be effective with the open for business of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE’s outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares. To facilitate the Merger, all shares of MNE will cease trading on the NYSE as of market close on Monday, June 15, 2020. On Monday, June 22, 2020, common shareholders of MNE who become shareholders of NYMO in the Merger will hold Investor A Shares of NYMO. The aggregate net asset value of NYMO Investor A Shares received by MNE common shareholders will be equal to the aggregate net asset value of the common shares of MNE held by its common shareholders, in each case as of the close of business on the business day immediately prior to the closing date of the Merger. Shares of NYMO may be purchased or redeemed on any business day.

Distribution details are as follows:

Declaration- 5/29/2020 Ex-Date- 6/5/2020 Record-6/8/2020 Payable- 6/12/2020

Fund Ticker Distribution BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. MNE $0.083000

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.

