BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II : Municipal Closed End Fund Data

BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND II,

(MUE)
03/24/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

Data as of

February 29, 2020

Closed-End Municipal Funds

Economic

Latest

3 Month

Distribution

3 Month

Leverage

Declared

Avg Earned

Coverage

Avg UNII

Through VRDP,

Through

Ticker

Distribution1

Rate2

Ratio3

Balance4

VMTP or ARPS (%)5 TOBs (%)6

National

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

MUI

0.044500

0.047347

106.4%

0.062473

28.6%

9.0%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

MUA

0.052500

0.050979

97.1%

0.007657

0.0%

11.5%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

MEN

0.039000

0.042613

109.3%

0.031968

23.1%

15.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

MHD

0.060500

0.059253

97.9%

(0.018854)

21.4%

14.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

MUH

0.056500

0.058017

102.7%

0.082761

18.5%

18.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

MUS

0.044500

0.047873

107.6%

0.044272

28.6%

9.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

MUE

0.044000

0.048170

109.5%

(0.007166)

25.2%

11.8%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund

MVF

0.033500

0.034554

103.1%

(0.015568)

24.3%

10.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

MVT

0.055500

0.055998

100.9%

(0.001943)

26.0%

10.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund

MYD

0.056000

0.055095

98.4%

(0.009691)

22.1%

13.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

MYI

0.044500

0.048264

108.5%

(0.000585)

21.4%

14.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

MQY

0.053000

0.055876

105.4%

0.032403

21.2%

16.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

MQT

0.044000

0.048169

109.5%

0.022913

21.5%

16.4%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BTA

0.050500

0.050790

100.6%

0.023495

25.6%

14.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BYM

0.048000

0.053298

111.0%

(0.016630)

19.9%

18.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BLE

0.058000

0.062232

107.3%

0.035641

25.8%

11.8%

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BBK

0.054500

0.064379

118.1%

0.071172

27.1%

11.4%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

BFK

0.053500

0.060488

113.1%

0.041527

25.0%

12.2%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BSD

0.055000

0.055021

100.0%

0.011051

23.8%

14.8%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BKN

0.057000

0.060527

106.2%

0.079862

26.3%

12.0%

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust7

BKK

0.010000

0.037176

371.8%

0.372706

0.0%

0.0%

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust

BTT

0.062400

0.074788

119.9%

0.068952

25.6%

9.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

MFL

0.045500

0.048427

106.4%

0.011315

28.5%

11.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

MYF

0.056000

0.055577

99.2%

(0.024794)

18.2%

18.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

MFT

0.050000

0.051870

103.7%

0.024718

26.7%

13.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BAF

0.051500

0.055391

107.6%

0.044982

17.7%

23.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BBF

0.050500

0.051552

102.1%

(0.061795)

20.9%

17.8%

Arizona

BlackRock MuniYield AZ Fund

MZA

0.043000

0.048435

112.6%

0.051723

33.2%

3.1%

California

BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Quality Fund

MUC

0.043500

0.047730

109.7%

0.052072

23.5%

14.7%

BlackRock MuniYield CA Fund

MYC

0.043000

0.043276

100.6%

0.017526

18.2%

21.3%

BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality Fund

MCA

0.046000

0.049537

107.7%

0.011273

17.9%

21.0%

BlackRock CA Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

0.038000

0.039801

104.7%

(0.025784)

19.9%

20.0%

Florida

BlackRock FL Municipal 2020 Term Trust7

BFO

0.002500

0.066526

2661.0%

0.344364

0.0%

0.0%

Maryland

BlackRock MD Municipal Bond Trust

BZM

0.039500

0.042141

106.7%

0.076352

30.7%

5.8%

Massachusetts

BlackRock MA Tax-Exempt Trust

MHE

0.040000

0.043472

108.7%

0.048853

33.1%

5.6%

Michigan

BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality Fund

MIY

0.049000

0.053836

109.9%

0.044016

29.8%

8.3%

New Jersey

BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Quality Fund

MUJ

0.054000

0.057149

105.8%

0.064849

29.4%

8.8%

BlackRock MuniYield NJ Fund

MYJ

0.060500

0.061311

101.3%

0.024040

27.6%

10.7%

New York

BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Quality Fund

MHN

0.044500

0.048305

108.6%

0.034714

30.9%

7.5%

BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality Fund

MYN

0.042500

0.045872

107.9%

0.039493

26.1%

11.4%

BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund

MNE

0.036000

0.031363

87.1%

(0.030290)

26.9%

11.6%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income Quality Trust

BSE

0.040500

0.045635

112.7%

0.013624

24.4%

14.3%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust II

BFY

0.049000

0.052359

106.9%

0.094638

32.9%

7.0%

BlackRock NY Municipal Bond Trust

BQH

0.048000

0.049956

104.1%

0.060357

28.4%

11.1%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust

BNY

0.046000

0.050382

109.5%

0.078263

28.1%

11.6%

Pennsylvania

BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality Fund

MPA

0.046000

0.054432

118.3%

0.000263

22.9%

15.1%

Virginia

BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Trust

BHV

0.045500

0.048276

106.1%

0.022687

27.3%

12.7%

1

Not reflected in 3-month average UNII ending balances.

2

Represents estimated Average Earned Income per share over the past three months, as of 2/29/20

3

Distribution Coverage Ratio is calculated by dividing 3 Month Avg. Earned Rate. by the Latest Declared Distribution

4

Represents an Estimate of Average Undistributed Net Investment Income balance over the past three months, as of 2/29/20

5

Represents % of Total Assets represented by variable rate demand preferred shares, variable muni term preferred shares

or auction rate preferred shares outstanding, as of 2/29/20

6

Represents % of Total Assets represented by economic exposure to investment securities through municipal tender option bonds, as of 2/29/20

7

The Fund announced a distribution reduction on December 6, 2019. The Fund is scheduled to distribute substantially all of its assets on or about December

31, 2020, when the Fund will terminate.

In tax-exempt funds, income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the alternative federal minimum tax.

Capital gains, if any, will be subject to taxes. Income for state specific funds may be exempt from state and local taxes for in-state residents only. The information provided is not tax or investment advice. Each investor's tax and investment considerations may be different.

BlackRock does not provide tax advice. Distributions and yields may be affected by: 1) changes in the portfolio as when bonds paying higher interest rates are called or mature and are replaced by bonds paying lower current interest rates and 2) in the case of leveraged funds, by changes in the variable rate paid by the fund for leverage. Current year distributions are not classified as "Income", "Short-Term Capital Gains", "Long Term Capital Gains",

or "Return of Capital" until calendar year-end and may be paid from non-income sources such as return of capital. Note that closed-end funds often trade at a discount to NAV but may trade at a premium.

All other information is reported by BlackRock as of February 29, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The price of fund shares will fluctuate so that they may be worth more or less than their original cost. WAM0220U-1102243-1/2

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

©2019 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BlackRock is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

WAM0320U-1129454-2/2

Disclaimer

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 23:27:07 UTC
