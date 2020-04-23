BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II : Municipal Closed End Fund Data

Data as of March 31, 2020 Closed-End Municipal Funds Economic Latest 3 Month Distribution 3 Month Leverage Declared Avg Earned Coverage Avg UNII Through VRDP, Through Ticker Distribution1 Rate2 Ratio3 Balance4 VMTP or ARPS (%)5 TOBs (%)6 Michigan BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality Fund MIY 0.049000 0.048827 99.6% 0.043664 32.0% 5.7% New Jersey BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Quality Fund MUJ 0.054000 0.052289 96.8% 0.062361 31.0% 9.3% BlackRock MuniYield NJ Fund MYJ 0.060500 0.056515 93.4% 0.018992 29.2% 11.3% New York BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Quality Fund MHN 0.044500 0.044228 99.4% 0.034369 32.4% 7.8% BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality Fund MYN 0.042500 0.042120 99.1% 0.038878 27.4% 11.9% BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund MNE 0.036000 0.026880 74.7% (0.040073) 28.2% 11.5% BlackRock NY Municipal Income Quality Trust BSE 0.040500 0.044975 111.1% 0.017609 25.5% 14.6% BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust II BFY 0.050500 0.051670 102.3% 0.097487 34.7% 7.3% BlackRock NY Municipal Bond Trust BQH 0.048000 0.048733 101.5% 0.061703 29.8% 11.6% BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust BNY 0.048000 0.045529 94.9% 0.076583 29.7% 11.5% Pennsylvania BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality Fund MPA 0.046000 0.049894 108.5% 0.002915 24.1% 15.9% Virginia BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Trust BHV 0.045500 0.040856 89.8% 0.020057 28.6% 13.3% 1 Not reflected in 3-month average UNII ending balances. 2 Represents estimated Average Earned Income per share over the past three months, as of 3/31/20 3 Distribution Coverage Ratio is calculated by dividing 3 Month Avg. Earned Rate. by the Latest Declared Distribution 4 Represents an Estimate of Average Undistributed Net Investment Income balance over the past three months, as of 3/31/20 5 Represents % of Total Assets represented by variable rate demand preferred shares, variable muni term preferred shares or auction rate preferred shares outstanding, as of 3/31/20 6 Represents % of Total Assets represented by economic exposure to investment securities through municipal tender option bonds, as of 3/31/20 7 The Fund announced a distribution reduction on December 6, 2019. The Fund is scheduled to distribute substantially all of its assets on or about December

31, 2020, when the Fund will terminate.

In tax-exempt funds, income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the alternative federal minimum tax.

Capital gains, if any, will be subject to taxes. Income for state specific funds may be exempt from state and local taxes for in-state residents only. The information provided is not tax or investment advice. Each investor's tax and investment considerations may be different.

BlackRock does not provide tax advice. Distributions and yields may be affected by: 1) changes in the portfolio as when bonds paying higher interest rates are called or mature and are replaced by bonds paying lower current interest rates and 2) in the case of leveraged funds, by changes in the variable rate paid by the fund for leverage. Current year distributions are not classified as "Income", "Short-Term Capital Gains", "Long Term Capital Gains",

or "Return of Capital" until calendar year-end and may be paid from non-income sources such as return of capital. Note that closed-end funds often trade at a discount to NAV but may trade at a premium.

