BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.    MUE

BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND II,

(MUE)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II : Municipal Closed End Fund Data

04/23/2020 | 03:48pm EDT

Data as of

March 31, 2020

Closed-End Municipal Funds

Economic

Latest

3 Month

Distribution

3 Month

Leverage

Declared

Avg Earned

Coverage

Avg UNII

Through VRDP,

Through

Ticker

Distribution1

Rate2

Ratio3

Balance4

VMTP or ARPS (%)5 TOBs (%)6

National

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

MUI

0.044500

0.047951

107.8%

0.065818

30.1%

9.2%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

MUA

0.052500

0.049898

95.0%

0.005576

0.0%

12.5%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

MEN

0.039000

0.039213

100.5%

0.031745

24.9%

15.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

MHD

0.060500

0.060263

99.6%

(0.019529)

23.2%

14.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

MUH

0.056500

0.056602

100.2%

0.082492

20.1%

18.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund

MUS

0.044500

0.047706

107.2%

0.047518

30.1%

10.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

MUE

0.044000

0.047618

108.2%

(0.003635)

26.6%

12.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund

MVF

0.033500

0.033856

101.1%

(0.014921)

26.2%

10.9%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

MVT

0.055500

0.056808

102.4%

(0.001183)

28.1%

10.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund

MYD

0.056000

0.052167

93.2%

(0.013902)

24.0%

13.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

MYI

0.044500

0.044556

100.1%

(0.001076)

23.0%

14.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

MQY

0.053000

0.055296

104.3%

0.034279

22.6%

16.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

MQT

0.044000

0.047378

107.7%

0.025374

23.0%

16.4%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BTA

0.050500

0.047161

93.4%

0.019992

28.1%

13.6%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BYM

0.048000

0.052083

108.5%

(0.013762)

21.2%

18.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BLE

0.058000

0.061999

106.9%

0.040031

27.5%

12.5%

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BBK

0.056000

0.063236

112.9%

0.080184

28.7%

12.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

BFK

0.053500

0.059537

111.3%

0.047184

26.9%

12.7%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BSD

0.055000

0.054238

98.6%

0.010091

25.5%

15.3%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BKN

0.059000

0.060432

102.4%

0.082324

28.1%

12.3%

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust7

BKK

0.010000

0.038048

380.5%

0.400938

0.0%

0.0%

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust

BTT

0.062400

0.074704

119.7%

0.079962

27.1%

9.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

MFL

0.045500

0.043688

96.0%

0.009449

30.7%

10.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

MYF

0.056000

0.051363

91.7%

(0.029503)

19.4%

18.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund

MFT

0.050000

0.051334

102.7%

0.025982

28.6%

13.2%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BAF

0.051500

0.053687

104.2%

0.041028

19.2%

22.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BBF

0.050500

0.050188

99.4%

(0.062340)

23.2%

16.2%

Arizona

BlackRock MuniYield AZ Fund

MZA

0.046000

0.044547

96.8%

0.052270

35.4%

3.3%

California

BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Quality Fund

MUC

0.046000

0.043445

94.4%

0.050883

24.6%

15.4%

BlackRock MuniYield CA Fund

MYC

0.043000

0.038154

88.7%

0.012318

20.5%

17.4%

BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality Fund

MCA

0.046000

0.045225

98.3%

0.010238

18.8%

22.1%

BlackRock CA Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

0.038000

0.038649

101.7%

(0.025266)

22.1%

17.2%

Florida

BlackRock FL Municipal 2020 Term Trust7

BFO

0.002500

0.068909

2756.4%

0.412362

0.0%

0.0%

Maryland

BlackRock MD Municipal Bond Trust

BZM

0.039500

0.037104

93.9%

0.074956

32.2%

6.0%

Massachusetts

BlackRock MA Tax-Exempt Trust

MHE

0.040000

0.038259

95.6%

0.047926

34.9%

5.6%

WAM0420U-1163270-1/2

Michigan

BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality Fund

MIY

0.049000

0.048827

99.6%

0.043664

32.0%

5.7%

New Jersey

BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Quality Fund

MUJ

0.054000

0.052289

96.8%

0.062361

31.0%

9.3%

BlackRock MuniYield NJ Fund

MYJ

0.060500

0.056515

93.4%

0.018992

29.2%

11.3%

New York

BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Quality Fund

MHN

0.044500

0.044228

99.4%

0.034369

32.4%

7.8%

BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality Fund

MYN

0.042500

0.042120

99.1%

0.038878

27.4%

11.9%

BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund

MNE

0.036000

0.026880

74.7%

(0.040073)

28.2%

11.5%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income Quality Trust

BSE

0.040500

0.044975

111.1%

0.017609

25.5%

14.6%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust II

BFY

0.050500

0.051670

102.3%

0.097487

34.7%

7.3%

BlackRock NY Municipal Bond Trust

BQH

0.048000

0.048733

101.5%

0.061703

29.8%

11.6%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income Trust

BNY

0.048000

0.045529

94.9%

0.076583

29.7%

11.5%

Pennsylvania

BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality Fund

MPA

0.046000

0.049894

108.5%

0.002915

24.1%

15.9%

Virginia

BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Trust

BHV

0.045500

0.040856

89.8%

0.020057

28.6%

13.3%

1

Not reflected in 3-month average UNII ending balances.

2

Represents estimated Average Earned Income per share over the past three months, as of 3/31/20

3

Distribution Coverage Ratio is calculated by dividing 3 Month Avg. Earned Rate. by the Latest Declared Distribution

4

Represents an Estimate of Average Undistributed Net Investment Income balance over the past three months, as of 3/31/20

5

Represents % of Total Assets represented by variable rate demand preferred shares, variable muni term preferred shares

or auction rate preferred shares outstanding, as of 3/31/20

6

Represents % of Total Assets represented by economic exposure to investment securities through municipal tender option bonds, as of 3/31/20

7

The Fund announced a distribution reduction on December 6, 2019. The Fund is scheduled to distribute substantially all of its assets on or about December

31, 2020, when the Fund will terminate.

In tax-exempt funds, income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the alternative federal minimum tax.

Capital gains, if any, will be subject to taxes. Income for state specific funds may be exempt from state and local taxes for in-state residents only. The information provided is not tax or investment advice. Each investor's tax and investment considerations may be different.

BlackRock does not provide tax advice. Distributions and yields may be affected by: 1) changes in the portfolio as when bonds paying higher interest rates are called or mature and are replaced by bonds paying lower current interest rates and 2) in the case of leveraged funds, by changes in the variable rate paid by the fund for leverage. Current year distributions are not classified as "Income", "Short-Term Capital Gains", "Long Term Capital Gains",

or "Return of Capital" until calendar year-end and may be paid from non-income sources such as return of capital. Note that closed-end funds often trade at a discount to NAV but may trade at a premium.

All other information is reported by BlackRock as of March 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The price of fund shares will fluctuate so that they may be worth more or less than their original cost. WAM0220U-1102243-1/2

Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.

©2019 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BlackRock is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

WAM0420U-1163270-2/2

Disclaimer

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard E. Cavanagh Co-Chairman
Karen P. Robards Co-Chairman
Neal J. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Castellano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS QUALITY FUND II, INC.-4.68%271
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-40.16%4 744
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.44%3 224
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.22%2 227
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-47.63%1 589
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-44.35%1 374
Categories
