Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T : Municipal 2018 Term Trusts Meet Their Target

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that each of BlackRock Municipal
2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BPK), BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term
Trust (NYSE:BJZ), and BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust
(NYSE:BLH) (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) has met its
investment objective of returning $15 per share (the initial public
offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about
December 31, 2018. Investors in the Funds should consider the
distribution declared today (payable on December 28, 2018), along with
the special distributions declared on October 1, 2018 and November 1,
2018 (each, payable on December 27, 2018), as part of the final
distribution of proceeds in connection with each Fund’s investment
objective. Each Fund’s final liquidating distribution amount is listed
below.
BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BPK)
Per-share details are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27,
2018)
|
|
|
|
$0.2855
|
|
Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27,
2018)
|
|
|
|
$0.2050
|
|
Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December
28, 2018)
|
|
|
|
$14.6555
|
|
Total Distribution
|
|
|
|
$15.1460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since BPK’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset
value was 5.13% and the market price total return was 4.83%.
BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BJZ)
Per-share details are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27,
2018)
|
|
|
|
$0.3363
|
|
Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27,
2018)
|
|
|
|
$0.1950
|
|
Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December
28, 2018)
|
|
|
|
$14.4870
|
|
Total Distribution
|
|
|
|
$15.0183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since BJZ’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset
value was 4.54% and the market price total return was 4.25%.
BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BLH)
Per-share details are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27,
2018)
|
|
|
|
$0.2534
|
|
Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27,
2018)
|
|
|
|
$0.1750
|
|
Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December
28, 2018)
|
|
|
|
$14.5895
|
|
Total Distribution
|
|
|
|
$15.0179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since BLH’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset
value was 4.47% and the market price total return was 4.17%.
Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a
result of the liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as
the difference between the final liquidating distribution announced
today and the shareholders tax basis in the shares of the Fund.
BlackRock does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their
individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a
liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection
with the liquidation.
