Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T : Municipal 2018 Term Trusts Meet Their Target

Marks BlackRock’s 14th, 15th, and 16th Successful Term Trust to Date

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that each of BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BPK), BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BJZ), and BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BLH) (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) has met its investment objective of returning $15 per share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2018. Investors in the Funds should consider the distribution declared today (payable on December 28, 2018), along with the special distributions declared on October 1, 2018 and November 1, 2018 (each, payable on December 27, 2018), as part of the final distribution of proceeds in connection with each Fund’s investment objective. Each Fund’s final liquidating distribution amount is listed below.

BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BPK)

Per-share details are as follows:

Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.2855 Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.2050 Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December 28, 2018) $14.6555 Total Distribution $15.1460

Since BPK’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset value was 5.13% and the market price total return was 4.83%.

BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BJZ)

Per-share details are as follows:

Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.3363 Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.1950 Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December 28, 2018) $14.4870 Total Distribution $15.0183

Since BJZ’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset value was 4.54% and the market price total return was 4.25%.

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BLH)

Per-share details are as follows:

Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.2534 Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.1750 Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December 28, 2018) $14.5895 Total Distribution $15.0179

Since BLH’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset value was 4.47% and the market price total return was 4.17%.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the final liquidating distribution announced today and the shareholders tax basis in the shares of the Fund. BlackRock does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Fund or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005359/en/