Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T    BLH

BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TERM T (BLH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- USD   0.00%
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T : Municipal 2018 Term Trusts Meet Their Target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 10:31pm CET

Marks BlackRock’s 14th, 15th, and 16th Successful Term Trust to Date

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that each of BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BPK), BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BJZ), and BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BLH) (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) has met its investment objective of returning $15 per share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2018. Investors in the Funds should consider the distribution declared today (payable on December 28, 2018), along with the special distributions declared on October 1, 2018 and November 1, 2018 (each, payable on December 27, 2018), as part of the final distribution of proceeds in connection with each Fund’s investment objective. Each Fund’s final liquidating distribution amount is listed below.

BlackRock Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BPK)

Per-share details are as follows:

         
Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018)       $0.2855
Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.2050
Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December 28, 2018)       $14.6555
Total Distribution       $15.1460
 

Since BPK’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset value was 5.13% and the market price total return was 4.83%.

BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BJZ)

Per-share details are as follows:

         
Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018)       $0.3363
Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.1950
Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December 28, 2018)       $14.4870
Total Distribution       $15.0183
 

Since BJZ’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset value was 4.54% and the market price total return was 4.25%.

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (BLH)

Per-share details are as follows:

         
Special Distribution Declared October 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018)       $0.2534
Special Distribution Declared November 1, 2018 (payable December 27, 2018) $0.1750
Final Liquidating Distribution Announced Today (payable December 28, 2018)       $14.5895
Total Distribution       $15.0179
 

Since BLH’s inception, the fund’s annualized total return on net asset value was 4.47% and the market price total return was 4.17%.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the final liquidating distribution announced today and the shareholders tax basis in the shares of the Fund. BlackRock does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2018, the firm managed approximately $6.44 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or a Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to a Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Funds, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for the Fund or in a Fund’s net asset value; (2) the relative and absolute investment performance of a Fund and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distributions or share repurchases; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to a Fund or BlackRock, as applicable; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRock’s ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on BlackRock’s website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Funds. The information contained on BlackRock’s website is not a part of this press release.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIP
10:31pBLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Municipal 2018 Term Trusts Meet Their Tar..
BU
05/08BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Confere..
BU
2015BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced ..
BU
2015BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced ..
BU
2015BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced ..
BU
2014BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Trust Announces Partial Redemption of Auc..
BU
2014BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced ..
BU
2012BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : BlackRock Corrects and Restates Certain I..
BU
2011BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TE : Early Declaration of Regular Distribution..
BU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Richard E. Cavanagh Chairman
Neal J. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
W. Carl Kester Independent Trustee
Karen P. Robards Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL 2018 TERM T-1.02%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.44%6 471
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 206
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-9.50%2 229
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 063
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.