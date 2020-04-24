BlackRock North American Income Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

Log in
04/24/2020 | 11:37am EDT

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

24 April 2020

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.  

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427


© PRNewswire 2020
