BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PL

(BRNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 09:44:19 am
128 GBp   +1.79%
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Dividend Declaration

03/20/2020 | 09:41am EDT

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


20 March 2020

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 April 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 3 April 2020 (ex dividend date is 2 April 2020).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

 


© PRNewswire 2020
