BlackRock North American Income Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

05/26/2020 | 05:38am EDT

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
 

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock North American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial results for the period ended 30 April 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 June 2020. 

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427


Date: 26 May 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
