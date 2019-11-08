Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PL

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/08/2019 | 06:35am EST

PR Newswire

London, November 6 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 7 November 2019 were:

185.66p  Capital only
187.96p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 05th
November 2019, the Company has 78,799,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
21,562,261  which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 11:34:10 UTC
