BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 26 November 2019 were:
186.90p Capital only
189.37p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 275,000 ordinary shares on 25th
November 2019, the Company has 80,054,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
20,307,261 which are held in treasury.