BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were: 186.90p Capital only 189.37p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 275,000 ordinary shares on 25th November 2019, the Company has 80,054,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,307,261 which are held in treasury.