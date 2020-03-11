Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PL

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

03/11/2020 | 08:24am EDT

PR Newswire

London, March 9 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 10 March 2020 were:

156.95p  Capital only
158.79p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th
January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,157,261  which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
