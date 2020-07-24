Log in
07:56aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/22BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/20BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/24/2020 | 07:56am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 23 July 2020were:

165.92p Capital only
167.34p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,157,261 which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:55:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 12,4 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net cash 2019 13,2 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
Yield 2019 4,29%
Capitalization 127 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Roberts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC-17.80%162
