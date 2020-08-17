Log in
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

08/17/2020 | 07:33am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 14 August 2020were:

164.98p Capital only
166.89p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 13th August 2020, the Company has 80,779,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,582,261 which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 11:32:01 UTC
