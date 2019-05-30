Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio

05/30/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the “Company”)

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 31 March 2019 has been made available on the Company’s website at the link listed below:
 

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-north-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
 

30 May 2019
 


© PRNewswire 2019
