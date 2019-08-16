Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock North American Income    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:26am EDT

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Blackrock North American Income Trust plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name J.M. FINN & CO LTD
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name J.M FINN NOMINEES LTD
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14/08/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/08/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached <5 <5 3,736,748
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.12 5.12

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B7W0XJ61 3,736,748 <5
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,736,748 <5
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion 4 Coleman Street, Moorgate, London, EC2R 5TA
Date of completion 16/08/2019

   

Contact name: Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2639
Date: 16 August 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
05:26aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/14BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/13BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/12BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/09BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/07BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
08/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/01BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/31BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - GM Statement
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group