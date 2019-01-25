BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 100,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 168.00 per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 30,337,261. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 70,024,044. With effect from 29 January 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 70,024,044. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



25 January 2019

Tel: 020 7743 1098