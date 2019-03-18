Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock North American Income    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (“Company”)

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 150,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 173.00 per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 29,712,261. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 70,649,044.  With effect from 20 March 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 70,649,044.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

18 March 2019

Tel: 020 7743 2427


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
01:24pBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07:40aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/15BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/08BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
03/05BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
03/04BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/01BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.