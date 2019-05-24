Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blackrock North American Income    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME

(BRNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 02:02am EDT

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
 

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock North American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial results for the period ended 30 April 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 June 2019. 

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427


Date: 24 May 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
02:02aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Complian..
PR
05/23BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05/22BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/22BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/20BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/17BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
05/17BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/14BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/08BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
05/08BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About