BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 11 September 2018 were:
180.64p Capital only
181.38p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the
Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are
held in treasury.